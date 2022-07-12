Editor,
What would have been the consequences of no Electoral College, which means that the majority of U.S. citizens would have elected the president?
George W. Bush would not have been elected, which means 9/11 could have possibly been avoided and no Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
Donald J. Trump would not have been elected, which means a more effective, sensible and science based approach to the COVID pandemic, with far fewer deaths, using the guidelines passed on by the Obama administration.
No big lie about voter fraud, no support and encouragement of antisocial groups, and election workers and their families left alone and not threatened.
No Jan. 6 insurrection, and no subsequent Jan. 6 Committee hearings.
A less religious and more balanced Supreme Court, less risk of overturning Roe v. Wade, leaving women in control over their own bodies.
The world respect rebuilt by President Obama, would have been retained and his legacy preserved, rather than demolished, while more honest Republicans would not be catering to Trump’s fragile ego, and instead focusing their congressional jobs.
A better, more moral example for the rest of the world, Putin less emboldened, with Ukraine war less likely, and recent ever-lasting stain of shame on our Democracy would have been avoided.
Which prompts the question: Which are the offsetting advantages of the Electoral College, other than keeping minority-based Republicans in majority opposed power?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
