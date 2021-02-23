Editor,
I sincerely hope that if I ever get in trouble and have to go to court that my jury is made up of all Republicans. They will tell me ahead of time before any evidence is presented how they are going to vote. They won’t listen to evidence on either side, so I won’t need a lawyer. Keeping them in their seats or keeping them from reading during the trial is a waste of time because they aren’t there to do their duty as juries, they are there to get elected next term. America is in serious trouble.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
