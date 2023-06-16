Editor,
Many, many special events have occurred on June 16 throughout the years. The Pepsi-Cola company and “Cracker Jack” snack food debuted on this day. The comic opera “H.M.S. Pinafore” and the film “Psycho” opened. The Soviets launched the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into space, and the Warriors beat the Cavs to end a 40-year NBA title drought. June 16 is also Fresh Veggies Day and National Fudge Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.