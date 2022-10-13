Editor,

I have lived in Belmont for 20 years, and this is my first letter to the editor. Stanford University wants to buy the Notre Dame de Namur property to open a campus in Belmont and on Wednesday submitted an application for a conceptual development plan for the property. This exciting development will have a major impact on Belmont, and it is critical that Belmont’s mayor play a key role in the negotiation process, as the result of these negotiations will be with us for a long time. We should have a mayor at the table who is shrewd, capable and will advocate for the citizens of Belmont. Julia Mates brings proven vision and leadership, which is critical to Belmont’s future in general, but certainly critical when negotiating with Stanford.

