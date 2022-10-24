My wife and I are thrilled to support Julia Mates for Belmont mayor in the upcoming election. Mayor Mates has done a phenomenal job leading our city. She presents a fresh perspective and understands the challenges and opportunities confronting our town.
One of the things that really impresses me about Julia is her ability to bring diverse perspectives together to build consensus and move Belmont forward. This is probably why she has such an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for her campaign while her opponent is dumping tens of thousands of dollars of his own money into the race.
Please join me, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, and Supervisor Carole Groom in supporting Julia Mates for Belmont Mayor.
Barry and Jennifer Rowland
