John Horgan jumps to a common illogical conclusion in his rant on the Social Security Trust Fund (“Debt-limit debate confirms a truth,” May 31). If the government can’t pay Social Security benefits after defaulting on government bonds, he says, then the Trust Fund’s $2.8 trillion of government bonds must be fictional. But it should be obvious that bonds aren’t worthless until they default.
By his illogic, all debt instruments are worthless — including corporate bonds, home mortgages and promissory notes — because they exist “only on paper” and could default someday.
The collateral backing Treasury bonds is the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Republicans weaken the collateral by threatening to break that faith and credit.
Assume for a moment that Horgan is correct — that the Trust Fund’s Treasury bonds are merely worthless IOUs. If true, then we must subtract that $2.8 trillion from our $31 trillion national debt. Indeed, we must subtract the entire $31 trillion, because those are Treasury bonds, too. They are exactly as “fictional” as the Trust Fund because, they too, exist “only on paper.” So we have no national debt. Hooray, we’re debt free!
