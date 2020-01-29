Editor,
Under the Constitution, the president is the federal official responsible for foreign relations. The Department of State reports to the president, not to Congress.
President Trump acted within his constitutional authority when he asked Ukraine to assist our Justice Department in a corruption investigation. Joe Biden, who was sent to Ukraine by Obama to help fight corruption, appeared to have become part of it when his family took $3.4 million from a corrupt Ukrainian oil oligarch. The public has the right to know if our then-vice president traded political favors for money.
Running for office doesn’t put Joe Biden “above the law,” yet the Democrats orchestrating the impeachment drama avert their eyes from the Bidens’ Ukrainian bonanza because it undermines their entire impeachment effort.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
