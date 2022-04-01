Editor,
Three cheers for the man acting as Commander-In-Chief (“Joe Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime” March 3 edition of the Daily Journal).
He could have also done this in his 36-year career as a legislator, but for some reason he waited until 2022. Meanwhile, the last known lynching in the USA was in 1946.
Next thing you know, he’s going to outlaw slavery. He’s doing one hell of a job.
Chris Yonts
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.