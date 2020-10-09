Editor,
The San Mateo County Community College District, faculty, staff, students and board are to be commended for their fabulous work managing COVID. Heroic efforts have been made throughout the organization. The chancellor and board made the right call to go virtual for the 2020-21 year. This gave faculty and staff critical time and predictability to plan for the long haul.
IT staff has worked overtime developing creative solutions to ensure all students have the equipment and Wi-Fi service to remain engaged and learning. The already overburdened counseling staff managed to mostly retain students despite the complications of providing advice and support online. The staff has kept the district running and added critical services such as emergency food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank.
We owe the highest praise to the SMCCCD faculty who invested tremendous effort converting all instruction to 100% digital. Hours and hours of work have been invested by every faculty member in crisis conditions to learn the new tricks of virtual instruction. Our faculty stepped up to the challenge and by all accounts have crushed it.
In fact, this investment in digital learning creates a valuable body of intellectual property that will have massive long-term benefits: improved student accessibility (flexible attendance times and learning pace, no transportation cost); more effective instruction (hybrid in-person + online materials), and better long-term cost management.
Congratulations to SMCCCD on a job well done.
John Pimentel
Menlo Park
The letter writer is a candidate for the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 5
