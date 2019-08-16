Editor,
Recently, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he will initiate a formal investigation of former financer and sex offender Jeffery Epstein's suicide.
Wow, here is a guy who lied at least three times to congress under oath. And now, he is starting an investigation of Jeffery Epstein’s apparent suicide. We know he didn’t read the Mueller Report because the very last sentence of Volume II said: “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Yet he exonerated the president. So, what is Barr trying to cover up and who is he protecting? I’m still at a loss as to why he hasn’t been charged with lying to Congress.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
