Editor,
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that he his going to commit $10 billion of his fortune to combat climate change. He plans on funding scientists, activists and nonprofit groups working to protect the earth. I would suggest that stopping the anti-environmental actions of the climate change and scientific data denier President Trump should be high on the list. Money spent on defeating him in the 2020 election would be money well spent.
David Amaral
San Mateo
