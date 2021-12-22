Editor,
The penalties handed down for the Jan 6 insurrection is an embarrassment to the U.S. justice system.
As of now, five years is the toughest sentence handed down. These people attacked police officers causing severe injuries to many of them. They threatened the vice president of the United States with death along with several congressmembers. The damage they did to the capital alone demands more time than they have gotten so far. These people did what I would call treason but for some reason they call it an insurrection. As citizens we have the right to protest against our government that’s what makes us great but we do not have the right to try to overtake the government with force. Where did common sense and justice go? We cannot allow actions like this against our government go unpunished. Give these people the sentence they deserve and top it off with a bag of coal from Santa.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
