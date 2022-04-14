Editor,
At a time where the status quo has not worked for the majority of people, James Coleman is the only candidate that offers a fresh perspective.
With rising costs of living and stagnant wages for working families, we need a champion to represent us in the legislature. Born and raised in South San Francisco, James went to Harvard to study biology and government, and then came back to serve the community he grew up in. Out of 120 total state legislators in California, only two do not take money from corporations. James is the only candidate refusing money from corporations and will be an independent voice that puts people over corporate special interests.
James successfully ran for City Council prioritizing universal preschool, affordable housing and public safety. This year, we are expected to vote on a ballot measure that would modestly tax big corporations in the city to fund universal preschool and raise teacher wages. James on the council spearheaded a ballot measure that will allow the city to build more affordable housing. He led the council in creating a commission on equity and public safety for local police oversight and accountability, and is currently exploring ways to expand mental health resources throughout our community.
As a resident of South San Francisco, I know firsthand that James Coleman isn’t just another politician that says nice things — he makes good on his promises, and for that reason he has my vote.
Xavier Gomez
South San Francisco
