Of course it’s the guns folks. I’ll put my money on the youth of America — our future voters — as well as the Democrats and progressives to save us. I won’t even blame the NRA or the gun makers for doing what any for profit or ideologically driven nonprofit group would be expected to lobby for. I blame our distorted Supreme Court and even more our distorted national ethos of “guns equals freedom and power” on the individual level.
Yep, just like the magic word “Wall” was seen by the right wing as the go-to hot button to push to comfort those uncomfortable with “others” coming here for their own security and needs. The bright side of all this is our enlightened youth. They see through the bogus advertising and know that they will control the narrative going forward and want a rescued climate, a peaceful world and more of an equal distribution of its resources. I’ll bet on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.