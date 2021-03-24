Editor,
Good or bad, history is our past. This movement to change names, tear down statues, cover up artwork is a tragedy. It actually dishonors all the good things these people have done or discovered.
This was our history. Instead of changing names or destroying actual art be it painted, carved or in bronze, teach our future both the good and bad of our past leaders so we can learn from their achievements and their wrongs. Honor them as well as condemn them. Instead of tearing things down, put up a plaque listing both the good and bad.
Remember the times they were in and not drag them into the present. What they did then may not be accepted now but it was accepted then. Learn from them the same way we all are expected to do from the past. There was a time it was believed the world was flat. Will we condemn them for their beliefs? Wipe their history out of the books? No, we learned from those that would explore, let me bring it closer to our world. Just 75 years ago, if you thought about going to the moon you were thought to be crazy.
It’s got to stop. Learn from the past instead of destroying or covering it up. You can’t move forward without looking into the past.
Joe Caprioni
San Carlo
