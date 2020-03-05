Editor,
They gave us 100 years, yet we chose not to use our ears.
It now appears their projections were clear and the time to reconcile is here.
Is our current level of fear enough to heed our planet’s tears.
Since we have squandered the last 50 years has time run out on our species sphere.
With incomprehensible challenges facing us all can we avoid the seeming inevitable pitfall.
It’s past due for wholesale changes, are you in or out, there is no time left for doubt.
All the science makes our silence maddening.
John Ebneter
San Mateo
