Editor,
It’s always a shame to read an opinion in the newspaper that the writer has to lie, make things up, ignore facts or history, or, use selective memory, to make their opinions sound correct. In the case of Matt Grocott’s Jan. 31 column titled “History of Democrats,” Mr. Grocott has completely ignored the convoluted history of the Democrat and Republican political parties in America, that was taught in schools and colleges all over the United States. For a quick refresher, see the great article by the History Channel online.
