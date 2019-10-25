Editor,
Anyone protesting the abandonment of the Syrian Kurds should consider the conundrum created by the following facts:
1). The Syrian government is re-entering its own territory to “protect” Syrian Kurds from a Turkish invasion.
2). The same Syrian government massacred their own Kurdish nationals and others a few years ago when they revolted against the regime.
3). Both the Syrian government and the Kurds have simultaneously been at war with the Islamic State group (IS).
4). The IS murderers effectively being released from Kurdish jails are being freed by the Turks, who belong to NATO.
5). The U.S. forces leaving the area are being replaced by Russians and pro-Iranian fighters who are also fighting IS.
President Donald Trump has now placed this sorry mess into the hands of the Russians. The Russians surely remember their failures in Afghanistan when contemplating their future in the Middle East. We should really be worrying about the Islamic Republic of Iran developing nuclear weapons in plain sight.
The Kurds should be united in an independent Kurdistan in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. They deserve their own country; however, no superpower can resolve the tribal rivalries to create that outcome.
Blame Trump all you like. This problem cannot be solved from the outside.
Desmond Tuck
San Mateo
