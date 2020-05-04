Editor,
China loosed a viral pandemic on the world and deliberately covered it up. Now more than 30,000 Americans are dead. Twenty-five million Americans are out of work. Many more millions suffer with self isolation. Our economy has been shattered. On the other hand, America’s debt to China is over $1 trillion. Maybe it’s time for China to pay the price. Maybe the time for reparations has come. For China. They owe America. They owe us.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.