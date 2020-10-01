Editor,
It can’t happen here? Only in banana republics? Well saddle up your favorite search engine and type in “1933 coupe attempt Smedley Butler” and see the YouTube segments that pop up. Then type in “McCormack-Dickstein coupe committee hearings 1934” and sit back and learn something you never heard about in high school or even university. Yes it did happen here and luckily was ratted out by Marine General Smedley Butler who was approached to lead it.
The hearings we magically terminated just when they were getting to the top conspirators, the Du Pont Family and the J.P. Morgans of the land. So don’t be too smug that it can’t happen here friends.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
