Editor,
Requiring homes currently with gas stoves, dryers, water heaters and home heating to convert to electric is a huge expense for retired, disabled and low-income residents. It’s bad enough that you need to come up with hundreds to thousands to buy the new appliance that breaks, but now you need to have money for the additional required 220 volt electrical circuits and possibly structural modifications. And what about permits? Not to mention, this will take time that you will be without the critical appliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.