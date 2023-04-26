Editor,
I often see this publication refer to San Mateo’s Central Neighborhood Association and its officers. I write in to request you stop. Despite living in the Central Neighborhood of San Mateo for six years and being a member of that association for at least one year, I have never once seen the association hold an election. Never once has the association polled for my opinion. This association has had fewer than one event a year since the beginning of the pandemic. It lacks credibility, and as a journalistic association it behooves you to dig deeper than to take an organization at its word. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.