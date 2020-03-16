Editor,
In Brian Wright’s letter, “Trump’s supporters love Trump more than America” in the March 4 issue of the San Mateo Daily Journal, Mr. Wright accuses President Trump of trying to dismantle America. Let’s learn the truth.
Is Trump dismantling America’s democratic institutions of checks and balances by loading the Supreme Court with activist justices who attempt to sway your vote against a future president and berate fellow justices for positions they don’t agree with? Is Trump politicizing the impeachment process based upon a fraudulent whistle-blower and the incessant lies of Adam Schiff? No, those are actions from the Democrat Party who appointed those judges and initiated the hoax impeachment.
Is Trump dismantling judicial authority by restricting single district judges, without basis, from making nationwide injunctions? No, Trump is allowing the process to work through the courts and allowing appeals courts and the Supreme Court to slap down rulings from overreaching and biased Democrat activist judges.
Is Trump dismantling freedom of the press by instituting government-run media or shutting down media companies? No, Trump is allowing Democrat-leaning Trump hating media outlets to freely display their lack of journalism ethics and integrity via biased stories instead of fact-based news.
I’d argue that if Mr. Wright truly loves America and what it stands for, then he should learn the truth and vote for President Trump who has made and will keep America great. Attempting to rewrite history to justify loving America more than hating Trump? Not cool.
Lester Gee
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.