Editor,
Last Friday I observed one-party rule at work. A bus tour organized by the San Mateo Labor Council, in support of Newsom, had Jackie Speier, Kevin Mullin and Josh Becker in Redwood City.
The group gathered for a photo-op and chanted “Larry Elder is a sexist.”
All-white elected officials attacking the one prominent African American candidate. Who is really the white supremacist? Is the race card just a convenient tool to use?
I understand the partisanship of these offices, but what about county and local officials? Aren’t these officials paid to be nonpartisan, hear both sides and represent all of us so our cities can achieve the best outcome for We the People? (I asked Redwood City Vice Mayor Giselle Hale, and Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica that question, but received no response). The county worker who was there stated it was her right to come and support Newsom. Had she forgotten she’s paid by taxpayers to perform county duties during business hours?
Unable to take a photo without “Yes on Recall” signs, they moved across the street and promptly left afterward.
Was the purpose of the photo-op to show how well-supported the “No on Recall” movement was? Using a biased media? The cameraman wouldn’t respond to my request for a photo of the “Yes on Recall” group, claiming he just had COVID. Clear bias in every way. One party, one voice, propaganda. Reminded me of how Hitler had used the captured media as an instrument to acquiring and maintaining power. Is this where we are heading?
Anna Kramer
San Carlos
The letter writer is the vice chair of the San Mateo County GOP.
(1) comment
Good morning, Anna
I am not a Larry Elder fan, but the way the press has attacked him based on his race is despicable. The left claims that America is systemically racist, but their criticism of Larry Elder,based on his race, is indicative of systemic racism in the left's ideology. Consider Los Angeles Times writer Erika Smith and her column published last Friday titled, "Larry Elder is the Black Face of White Supremacy. You’ve Been Warned." Smith described Larry Elder's run for governor as "an insult to Blackness." Wow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.