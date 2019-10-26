Editor,
I am neither a supporter of the Proud Boys or Antifa. One group has extreme right-wing positions and the other has extreme left-wing positions. Both groups have used violence against each other in the past to intimidate, threaten and injure those on the opposing side. However, are the consequences of those convicted of this violence given equal punishment in our courts based on what side you support? Recently, two Proud Boys were convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for an altercation with Antifa members in New York. This sentence was handed down without any testimony from the victims and who still remain uncooperative with police.
Now, let’s look at the consequences of someone on the left convicted of perpetrating violence against those on the right. Eric Clanton, a former East Bay college philosophy professor, was charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Mr. Clanton took a metal bike lock and bashed it over the heads of several people protesting his views. His punishment, three years of probation with no jail time.
For those of us who oppose violence, those perpetrating it should face the same consequences no matter what side you support. When one individual gets four years in prison for a brawl with an opposing demonstrator and another individual only gets three years of probation for violent attacks that caused great bodily injury, I think we can all agree that the justice distributed in these two cases is far from equal.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
