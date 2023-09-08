It’s all about efficient use of our tax dollars to deal with flood damage with an understanding of the costs/benefits, probability/risks. The city does not even know how many properties were flood damaged, the costs and location of the highest costs in the 2022-23 flood. There was no survey done or possible financial modeling.
Yes, we have had flooding several times in the past 50 years. There is no data on the damage, but I don’t remember anything like 2022-23, so a 50- or 100-year cycle likely still applies.
There are 29,000 residential and business properties in San Mateo. Most flood damage was east of the railroad tracks and “heavily located near lagoon, channel and creek inlets and several interior locations” the city says. Based on observation and conversations, let’s guesstimate that around 500-1,000 properties were damaged, which would mean 96%-98% of San Mateo were not affected. Of those, maybe 90%-95% had less than $2,000 in damages.
Is it really necessary to provide an additional $4 million/year plus inflation indefinitely for a relatively small number of properties, most likely with relatively low damage costs for a flood event that may not happen for another 50 or 100 years? The city says it needs a lot more than the $4 million/year to provide assurance that little future flooding will occur and that “storms of unanticipated intensity could still overwhelm the system.”
Instead, let’s spend a lot less and put aside a community relief fund to be distributed if a major flood happens sooner and just enough for critical preventative maintenance (FYI, the City Council recently authorized $3 million for flood prevention, fixing lagoon pumps and other critical things).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.