Editor,
1). Why did President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin hold a closed-door meeting at Helsinki in which Trump claimed that he believed Putin over the CIA about Russia interfering in the 2016 election?
2). Why did Trump celebrate with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador at the White House after firing James Comey, the former director of the FBI?
3). Why is Trump blaming Ukraine for interfering with the 2016 election when the CIA knows that it was Russia?
Only Trump and some Republicans support the false accusations surrounding Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. This story was created by Putin and his agents to divide America and cover up Russian meddling. It only helps Putin in his plan to re-create a new Russian empire and dominate Eastern Europe.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
