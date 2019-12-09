Editor,
The U.S. Navy seized a large cache of Iranian missiles headed for proxies in Yemen trying to overthrow the government. This seizure is outrageous. In his deal with Iran, Obama was deliberately and completely silent about Iranian support of global terrorism. And now we seize their terror weapons? The Mullahs should sue us for breach of Obama’s contract.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
