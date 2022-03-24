Editor,
In reference to the March 7 column by Sue Lempert reporting on the IPCC U.N. climate report and the subsequent response by Bob Cohen, I would like to review for everyone how the scientific process actually works.
A famous scientist and mathematician, Henri Poincaré once stated, “Science is facts; just as houses are made of stones, so is science made of facts; but a pile of stones is not a house and a collection of facts is not necessarily science.”
The list of aggrieved scientists referenced by Bob Cohen are welcome to submit experimental methods, apparatus, facts and conclusions to a jury of science peers for expert verification. But, if the information submitted is not validated, not repeatable, considered not complete and encompassing with respect to the entirety of whole subject matter, then the conclusions are simply the opinions of the scientists. Without expert peer review and approval, the collection of facts, and conclusions are just a pile of stones, not science. Every person is welcome to have opinions, but opinions are not science, regardless of what science credentials are associated with their name. The IPCC climate report is a peer reviewed report. The information it contains was validated at many levels, by many different science experts. It represents the best scientific consensus. IPCC report is not, therefore a forum for opinionated scientists.
It is up to individuals or communities, to decide what actions ought to be taken based on the IPCC report. Or accept the future consequences for inaction.
Gary Trott
San Mateo
