I was pleased to see that my car insurance has been cut 20% due to the big drop in driving and accidents since the Pandemic. AAA never put limits on my driving, I could have been driving more, but they acknowledged that their profits exceeded what was reasonable. I’m sure they are coming out ahead anyway.
Our health insurance companies have not been giving any rebates, even though our hospitals and clinics have been virtually off limits. I’ve had two appointments canceled and have no idea when they will be rescheduled. People are literally suffering and dying at home, afraid that our hospitals were like the scenes they see of Presbyterian Hospital in New York.
Closer to home, hospitals are nearly empty and furloughing staff. They are also going broke. They rely on procedures and screening for their financial well being, as we do for our health. The health insurance companies have capitalized on this situation. They have been pocketing our premiums, while we have been denied access to out health care.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
