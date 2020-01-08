Editor,
On the same page of the Jan. 6 edition of the Daily Journal, there was Steven Howard’s letter to the editor, “The demise of bipartisanship,” and Sue Lempert’s column, “Predictions for 2020,” which leads with her berating “half of Americans.”
My question is, what are those Americans guilty of? In her opinion, President Donald Trump controls Fox News, half of Americans get their news there and, therefore, anyone who watches Fox “doesn’t know what is going on.” Though I am not sure how she quantifies her opinion or how exactly President Trump controls Fox, I would like for her to share the source of her profound insight. My guess is that it has more to do with what letter follows her name (D or R) than with any statistical investigation, national polling or other quantifiable supporting facts.
I appreciate Lempert’s decades of devotion to public service but, for too long, her opinions have been baseless of fact and dismissive of contradicting data or even just differing opinions. It’s time for the Daily Journal to put those column inches to better use and insert a fresher voice that won’t be so blatantly partisan. This is coming from a 61-year-old lifelong Peninsula resident and independent voter who has voted for candidates from both major parties.
Steve Parmele
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.