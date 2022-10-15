Editor,
We completed a timely tax return in April of this year, but also filed for an extension in case there were corrections to be made.
A large amount of estimated tax owed to the IRS and Sacramento was paid. The extended tax return calculated that we overpaid quite a bit and the IRS and Sacramento owed us a refund. To our big surprise several thousands of dollars (4%) were deducted as “interest“ from our refund. The explanation was: if we do not pay quarterly estimated taxes, then the government charges us interest even if they owe to us.
This is incredibly insane and unfair. Instead of paying interest to us on the overpaid amount, we are charged interest. This does not make sense. Who can understand that? Also: when we owe taxes, they are deposited/cashed immediately, however when the government owes us, we can wait forever for the refund … previously it took over one year.
Who loves to pay taxes? I don’t.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
