I appreciated the excellent article by Anna Schuessler (“San Mateo County eyes natural gas rules” from the Daily Journal Oct. 22 edition) regarding the discussion, at the county Board of Supervisors’ meeting, on reach codes and the possibility of prohibiting the installation of natural gas infrastructure in new residential construction. Schuessler’s article refers to “the challenge many face in making the transition from gas to electric stoves.” It is important to clarify that no one at the meeting was advocating a transition to old-style electric stoves — the ones with the electric coils. What I mentioned in my comments to the board were the advantages of new technologies, such as induction cooktops, which run on electricity but offer many of the advantages associated with gas stoves, such as rapid heating and excellent temperature control, without generating noxious fumes or creating a hot stove surface. Others commented that even diehard gas stove users find induction cooktops comparable, if not preferable.
As was pointed out by multiple individuals during the meeting, all-electric homes not only help the county meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals, compared to homes that use natural gas, they are also less costly to build, can be less costly to live in, have healthier indoor air, and are safer in our earthquake-prone area since they have no gas lines that could rupture. I’m very pleased to live in a county whose leaders are so open to considering forward-thinking solutions to tough challenges.
Kathleen Goforth
San Carlos
