Editor,
An article in the May 12 issue of the Journal is titled “Inflation Dips.” This refers to the decrease from 8.5% in March to 8.3% in April.
Today’s Wall Street Journal opines that inflation will decrease to 4% by the end of the year but I see that as way optimistic. The connection between overall inflation and food and energy costs shows that inflation is on a self-sustaining spiral. Rises in gas prices, which fell in April due to release of oil from the strategic reserve, will propel inflation upwards of 6% until the end of the year, even though supply chain problems are easing and the Federal Reserve is sharply raising interest rates.
At the gas station where I work I get a ground-level view of rising prices. Regular is $6 a gallon, diesel $6.70. Transportation costs alone will drive prices higher across the board, food, goods, even services.
And we have too much currency floating in the economy. Due to $1.9 Trillion COVID stimulus from the federal government California’s budget surplus is $68 Billion. Until this surplus goes away, coupled with surplus due to higher wages, consumer demand will remain high, outstripping supply. We should actually clamp down on all government spending to alleviate the surplus, drive down demand, but we are doing the opposite.
As in March or earlier when I predicted we are headed toward recession due to interest rate hikes, I am now seeing sharp rate hikes, recession and unabated inflation. Stagflation.
Please affix that sticker of Joe Biden saying “I did that!” right here.
James Constantino
Daly City
