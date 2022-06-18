Editor,
No president’s party has ever won reelection in a time of high inflation. Democrats should have looked at how Obama and his top economic advisor Larry Summers managed the economy out of the 2009 recession without creating inflation. Larry Summers has been warning the Biden Administration that inflation was coming due to too much government spending in the face of supply constraints.
But Democrats couldn’t resist passing more government spending. Now people realize that what the government gives with one hand, it takes back with an inflation “tax.” Unfortunately this will hurt the poor and middle class the most.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
