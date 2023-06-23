Let’s correct some confusion about inflation. Contrary to a recent letter, inflation isn’t the direct result of government spending. Consumer spending is 70% of the economy; business and government split the rest. Inflation falls when consumers and businesses spend less, even when government spends more. We saw this during the Great Depression and the recent Great Recession.
Indeed, after the crash of 2008, inflation fell below normal for 12 years. Nobody seems to remember this. The Federal Reserve struggled vainly to push inflation higher toward its ideal 2% target. If inflation had continued normally during those years, today’s prices would actually be higher than they are now.
The latest government report measures year-over-year inflation at 4%. The 110-year average (since the U.S. government began measuring inflation in 1913) is 3.26%, so we’re only fractionally above average.
Also, inflation doesn’t hurt everyone. Borrowers may benefit by repaying loans with cheaper dollars. Many people, businesses and governments are net debtors, not net savers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.