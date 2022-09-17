Editor,
Editor,
Now floundering businesses and student loan fops are conjoined in societal forgiveness platforms. Shall we ever get around to calling them “cheats?”
Meanwhile, who is standing up for meritocracy? I thought Americans were interested in capitalism – the course for an agile, resourceful and free society. Likewise, sustaining the contemporary run-a-muck capitalism is just another whale to swallow in this fight for leveling.
Yet, opponents act like court jesters mauling the spotlight on the morrow of expressed consideration for debt forgiveness. In their hypocritical wailing, they detract advocacy of reliable participants (pillars) in this society that have chosen to avoid insurmountable debt or have successfully paid off (or are paying) their debts, and it is they that are the backbone of this society being truncated by theatrical lunacy. The behavior is almost iconic of American politics. We seem to be capitulating to the lowest common denominator on every issue. We adhere to the whining anti-vaxxer with no or limited scientific credibility, or allot conned “gig workers” a voice to an unsustainable, societally deprecating, illegal “business model” — a system circumventing health care contributions that are vital for society — and here capitulating to a throng of rabble, so base and self-centered that, instead of advocating for unions, a pathway for bankruptcy, or offering merited exchanges in this forgiveness, they push for illegitimate excusal.
Damning posterity, they shamelessly display anti-democracy in colorful pleas for clemency in the murder of self-respect and responsibility. There can be no pity for impudence, yet alas what are we doing?
Kenneth Lustenberger
Burlingame
