Editor,
I refer to the letter from Mr. Wackerman published Friday, Jan. 14. At this point, our country is slightly center-left. There are not enough votes to swing it further left or to the right.
Mr. Wackerman hits the nail on the head that center left and center right independent voters hold the swing votes to determine elections. Neither far left nor far right politics is palatable in our country. Witness the nut jobs and those urging them on from a safe seat on Jan. 6, 2021. They are guilty of sedition and treason in the attempted coup at our Capitol. Politicians continuing to spread the Big Lie that the election was rigged or stolen when they know better.
Mr. Wackerman is right on the money that independents and moderates on both sides will decide elections, as they always have.
I know Trump got a lot of votes, but so did Mussolini in his time and that didn’t work out too well for the people of Italy.
Kevin O’Brien
San Mateo
