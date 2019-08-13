Editor,
The New York Times recently was about to publish a headline that did not, for this one occasion, savage President Trump. This outraged Democrat politicians who pressured this August newspaper to change the headline to one that reflected its usual negative portrayal of our president.
I thought in America, we had something called the “independent press,” a press whose independence was guaranteed in our First Amendment. But when it comes to The New York Times and the Democratic Party, we can wave goodbye to that independence and that hallowed dictum of the Bill of Rights. By the way, the Dems have been looking for collusion the last two years. Maybe this is it.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
