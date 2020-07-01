Editor,
The Centers for Disease Control reported that past coronavirus infections are about 10 times higher than thought due to testing of people who didn’t know they were infected by it. It follows that the death rate from infections is about 10 times lower than reported.
This also implies our herd immunity is increasing about 10 times faster that estimated because of people who didn’t have serious symptoms. Increased herd immunity counters the spread of the virus and may be needed if a vaccine is delayed or not found. Improving treatments and continued social distancing practices, particularly for those over 60, will also aid in reducing the death rate.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
