Editor,
I’m responding to Joe Guttenbeil’s letter “Go woke, go broke” in the Aug. 8 Daily Journal to decry the woeful inadequacies of Google search. Mr. Guttenbeil speaks with such conviction about our U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team leaving “their worst showing ever” that I felt certain that he must be some kind of authority on the long years, dedication and skill sets involved in winning the World Cup twice.
