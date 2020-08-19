Editor,
How disappointing that the Daily Journal would choose to print such a negative column about teachers and their unions from the Wall Street Journal! (“Teachers’ unions and the pandemic” in the Aug 8-9 edition). This “Other voices” is a direct attack on public education from an individual or group who clearly opposes the rights of working people to have a voice in their working environment.
As the opening of school approaches, educators are working overtime to prepare for dynamic lessons with their students whether online or in person. Teachers I know are spending their own money, and asking for donations, to gather school supplies so that even if the lessons are online, the children will be given materials to use at home for hands-on experiences. Others are collecting books to have available for “no-touch” safe distribution to give students new reading opportunities while libraries are closed. Other teachers are working with students to assure that families have enough food in this uncertain time of a health and an economic crisis.
Teachers, and the unions that support their safe working conditions, are an essential service in our community, and we should be supportive of those who serve our children in so many ways. This is a time to encourage wide support for strong public education as the bedrock of our democracy.
Martha Beetley
Redwood City
