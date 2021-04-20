Editor,
Thank you, Sheriff Bolanos, for providing us insights into the use of automated license plate readers (Guest perspective on April 13). Our Sheriff’s Office is to be commended for putting into place such a well-balanced policy on using this technology that not only protects our privacy but also provides a valuable tool for our local law enforcement agencies to make our communities safer.
Let’s hope our elected state representatives take the time to read this piece so they will be better informed if they are called upon to vote on Senate Bill 210 which would dramatically reduce the effectiveness of this technology. SB 210, as currently drafted, will undermine the efforts of our law enforcement community to provide for the safety of our community and needs to be significantly amended or assigned to the trash bin of ill-conceived ideas.
Brian Ponty
San Carlos
