I was a regular Caltrain rider for years. Until the pandemic hit, I caught the 309 every morning, sharing seats with medical professionals, government workers, teachers, students, bankers and high-tech people. It was a civilized way to quickly transport a lot of hard working people up and down the Peninsula. Caltrain is not perfect, but clearly an essential part of our transportation network, taking thousands of cars off the freeways. Now many of us work from home and Caltrain needs extra funding to stay afloat, so that it can continue its necessary role. A sales tax is not ideal, but apparently it’s the only viable option. I will be voting in favor of Measure RR so that we don’t risk losing this civilized form of transport.
Lee Ivy
Menlo Par
