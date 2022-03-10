Editor,
I am in support of a directly elected at-large mayor and four districts system. We have to have someone who looks out for the entire city, not just the districts the person represents. When we have that representative along with four representatives from these districts, we have more balance. I attribute this to the Senate or House, and we have one president who looks out for everyone.
A directly elected mayor with two year terms is better for democracy and we ensure that the entire city can have a chance to elect the person that they view is best.
Michelle Kerby
Belmont
