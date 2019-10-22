Editor,
Matt Grocott is a renaissance man! Who else could seriously conflate Apple products, presidential impeachment and the Oregon Trail in one column (“The new ‘iProduct’” from the Daily Journal Oct. 8 edition)? What a nimble mind! How about we ask the border kids in cages and the hundreds of ISIS combatants now running free in Syria how much “good” the president is doing for America. We San Carlos residents grew accustomed to Matt careening around town, man-splaining the benefits of the Constitution to his council colleagues and averting his eyes from his constituents on the street.
To our neighbors, I’m sorry that you have to bear witness to his loopy logic and flimsy arguments. Surely, the Daily Journal can find representatives of the conservative persuasion who can offer more cogent and informed opinions. In the words of the esteemed songwriter Dan Hicks — Matt, “how can we miss you when you won’t go away?”
William Michael
San Carlos
