Honor Tom Mohr, a renaissance man

Who spent his life doing all he can

To raise our grasp of the world we share

While teaching us to hope and care

And critically think during daily roles

Of how to serve an array of souls

He knew that there’s not just one method

But all the paths must share an ethic

That rises up to meet the test

Of trying hard to do our best

It can be tough, we’re never sure

No matter if our drive is pure

He gave us lessons to guide us true

Tom helped us all when we had no clue

He kept us whole along the way

Showed us how to laugh and play

Take a walk along the ocean

Watch Opera with rapt devotion

Read the spectrum of brilliant writers

Support by deed courageous fighters

Delight with friends in sharing meals

Do not fear the depths you feel

‘Cuz life is like that, goes high and low

Feeds all friendships that you sow

Raise the kids and watch them grow

Hold them dear, but let them go

And life partners like Sandy dear

She is his soulmate, that’s very clear

Side by side, took on the world

The flag of love they did unfurl

Tom prevailed and gave his all

Not even cancer could make him fall

We’ll all give time to honor Tom

He’s always with us, even though he’s gone

Shelley Kessler

San Mateo

