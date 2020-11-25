Editor,
Honor Tom Mohr, a renaissance man
Who spent his life doing all he can
To raise our grasp of the world we share
While teaching us to hope and care
And critically think during daily roles
Of how to serve an array of souls
He knew that there’s not just one method
But all the paths must share an ethic
That rises up to meet the test
Of trying hard to do our best
It can be tough, we’re never sure
No matter if our drive is pure
He gave us lessons to guide us true
Tom helped us all when we had no clue
He kept us whole along the way
Showed us how to laugh and play
Take a walk along the ocean
Watch Opera with rapt devotion
Read the spectrum of brilliant writers
Support by deed courageous fighters
Delight with friends in sharing meals
Do not fear the depths you feel
‘Cuz life is like that, goes high and low
Feeds all friendships that you sow
Raise the kids and watch them grow
Hold them dear, but let them go
And life partners like Sandy dear
She is his soulmate, that’s very clear
Side by side, took on the world
The flag of love they did unfurl
Tom prevailed and gave his all
Not even cancer could make him fall
We’ll all give time to honor Tom
He’s always with us, even though he’s gone
Shelley Kessler
San Mateo
