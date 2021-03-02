Editor,
Please continue the columns by Matt Grocott. I enjoy them not just because they provide a thoughtful alternative to the leftist groupthink that often pervades our county but also because they engender some hilariously twisted responses that make me laugh. The responding writers apparently believe that if you cannot argue with facts and logic in a dispassionate manner against someone’s reasoning, it is permissible to attack and cancel the person or claim that his writing is offensive (because they disagree with it) and should be censored.
I am tired, however, of the letter-writers’ lengthy strings of vitriolic adjectives. They make me sick. You could save some space by abbreviating their trite series with some letters. For example, anyone with unapproved ideas, such as Grocott, is called racist, elitist, toxic, cowardly and hate-filled. RETCH would work for that. If Grocott wrote, “2+2=4,” the letter-writers would ascend to stratospheric heights of rage and claim his statement is an un-American, anti-feminist lie. But UAL might draw a complaint from United Airlines.
In any case, do these letter-writers deflect Grocott’s ideas or do they reflect their own poverty of argument? As guilt-ridden Gertrude in Hamlet says, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
As long as poison pens can write with rage, you will never need any comics page. LOL.
Darwin Patnode
San Carlos
