Editor,
Regarding your May 23 piece on the incarceration of U.S. citizens of Japanese descent during World War II, the really important takeaway message was missing.
When Jews tell of the Holocaust, or Chinese of the rape of Nanking, Koreans of the sex slaves during World War II, or the Japanese Americans of incarceration during World War II, the emphasis is always on the (very real) suffering of the victims.
But, the really important lesson to be learned from such crimes is that the crimes were committed by ordinary people like you and me. The central takeaway message should be that human nature can be very dangerous, and that massive crimes are committed by ordinary people, not exceptional people, not “monsters.”
The people who invaded our capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who cried out “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!” and “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” were not a bunch of sadistic monsters, but rather people impelled, for the most part, by motives of patriotism and a strong moral sense.
As far as they were concerned, they were saving our democracy from a criminally stolen election. It is similar motives that led to the Holocaust, to “comfort women,” and to the outrageous incarceration of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II.
Why are there always so few statements made about the perpetrators as distinct from the victims? The suffering of the victims could be given much more meaning if it were connected to important lessons about our human nature.
Jeffrey Marque
San Mateo
