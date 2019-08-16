Editor,
Hearing special counsel Robert Mueller describe the extent of President Donald Trump’s crimes and corruption convinced me that we need to stop stalling and start taking action. It’s time for a formal impeachment inquiry.
Trump claims the Mueller Report exonerated him, but Mueller clearly stated in his testimony that he did not exonerate Trump. Mueller’s investigation found extensive criminal activity, uncovered over 100 secret meetings and communications between Trump’s campaign team and Russia or Russia-linked individuals and found at least 10 instances in which the president himself obstructed justice, including telling the White House counsel to lie during the investigation.
It’s unbelievable to watch the person who holds the highest office in the land ignore the law when any other American who committed those same crimes would be put in jail.
Mueller’s findings resulted in 37 indictments and at least seven convictions or guilty pleas, including those of Trump’s national security advisor, personal lawyer and campaign chairman. Mueller made it clear, however, that Department of Justice’s policy prevented him from indicting Donald Trump because he is a sitting president.
There can be no more excuses or delays. It’s time for our representative to stand with the 120 House Democrats that support opening a formal impeachment inquiry.
Ann Willard
Portola Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.